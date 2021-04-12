Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 744 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prosperity Planning Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $401,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 33,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 78,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.61. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

