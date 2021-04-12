Prosperity Planning Inc. Invests $68,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCQ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,426 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 70,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,136 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,366. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69.

