Prosperity Planning Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.0% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VTIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.62. 9,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,440. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

