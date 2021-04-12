Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $2,241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.36. 4,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,945. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $56.93.

