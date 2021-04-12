Prologis (PLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Prologis to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $112.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.