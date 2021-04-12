Private Trust Co. NA Takes $347,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:DECK opened at $342.40 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $128.92 and a 52-week high of $347.30. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.09.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $479,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.