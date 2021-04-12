Private Trust Co. NA Sells 958 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $270,868,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum China by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,130,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,882,000 after buying an additional 2,828,377 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $79,643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $69,062,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Yum China by 95,359.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 975,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,697,000 after buying an additional 974,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.