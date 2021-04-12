Private Trust Co. NA Sells 279 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.