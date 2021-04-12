Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.85.

CHKP opened at $115.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.24.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

