Private Capital Group LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $104.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

