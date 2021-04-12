Private Capital Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 0.6% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $266.14 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $268.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.08.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

