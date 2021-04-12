Private Capital Group LLC Has $18.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Capital Group LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 455.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,184,000 after acquiring an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 594.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after acquiring an additional 167,771 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

