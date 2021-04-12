Private Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.5% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,071,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,145,000 after acquiring an additional 527,602 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $84.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $87.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%.

