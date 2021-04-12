Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,014 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $16,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,426,000. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 138,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,219,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,946,000 after acquiring an additional 147,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 94.07 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

