Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.88 Million Stock Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,977 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,826,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $31.70 on Monday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other Insmed news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,562 shares of company stock worth $5,119,510 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

