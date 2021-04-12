Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Atmos Energy worth $16,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.