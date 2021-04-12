Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of ManpowerGroup worth $17,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,797,000 after buying an additional 78,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after acquiring an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $104.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

