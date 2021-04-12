Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,992 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $162.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $11,295,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock worth $16,122,653. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

