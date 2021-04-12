Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,691 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Primerica by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of PRI opened at $152.85 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.75 and a 52 week high of $157.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.02.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

