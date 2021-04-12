Primas (PST) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.10 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Primas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primas has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $15.10 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

