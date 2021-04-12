Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,169 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,043,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 2,967,783 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $39,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,451.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $36,492.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $209,529 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

