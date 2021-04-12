Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,365,000 after buying an additional 82,911 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $203.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.26 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.59.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

