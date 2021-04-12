Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fastly were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,970.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,980 shares of company stock worth $21,886,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a current ratio of 7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -106.03 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

