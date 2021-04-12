Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Sells $87,624.00 in Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $87,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,950,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,558,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew R. Kane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,710 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $114,480.90.

On Friday, January 22nd, Matthew R. Kane sold 10,218 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $138,249.54.

On Monday, January 25th, Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of Precision BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30.

DTIL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.36. 741,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,256. The firm has a market cap of $476.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 484.81% and a negative return on equity of 105.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

