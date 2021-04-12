Populous (PPT) Price Up 53.5% This Week

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 54% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 53.5% higher against the US dollar. Populous has a market capitalization of $367.42 million and $130.68 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.90 or 0.00011423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00620299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.