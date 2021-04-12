PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.83.

PJT Partners stock opened at $66.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,685,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,210 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 897,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 183,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 21,493.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 86,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

