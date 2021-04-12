Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.56.

Shares of RGA opened at $129.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

