Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1,120.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PDM opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

