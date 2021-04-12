Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Phreesia from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $52.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. Phreesia has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 1.42.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $104,186.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $330,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,526 shares of company stock valued at $23,312,344. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phreesia by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,946,000 after buying an additional 605,776 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,922,000 after buying an additional 305,477 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,786,000 after buying an additional 92,826 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,128,000 after buying an additional 268,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.