Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

