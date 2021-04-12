Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.33 ($4.36).

Several research firms have commented on PETS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

PETS traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 435.20 ($5.69). 518,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,357. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 394.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 400.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 30.50. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 194.50 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

