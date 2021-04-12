PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $142.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

