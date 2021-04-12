Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Price Hits $193.25 on Exchanges

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $2.71 million and $609,234.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $193.25 or 0.00322024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Profile

PPBLZ is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

