PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.38.

PFSI opened at $58.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 133,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $7,754,887.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $898,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and have sold 280,679 shares valued at $17,538,210. Corporate insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.