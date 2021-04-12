PayPie Trading 32.7% Lower This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $686.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPie coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0237 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PayPie Coin Profile

PayPie (CRYPTO:PPP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

Buying and Selling PayPie

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

