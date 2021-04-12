PayBX (AXPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,810.00

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. PayBX has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PayBX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00619033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035166 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. The official message board for PayBX is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.