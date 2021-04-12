Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will report $1.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

In related news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,154,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $7,507,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,507,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,858. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

