Patron (PAT) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $9.31 million and approximately $9,444.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00684045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00088631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00044271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00036040 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

