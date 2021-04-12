Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $227.74 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $139.33 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

