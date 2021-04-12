Parkside Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,820.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,182.33 and a 12 month high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,140.07.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

