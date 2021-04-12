PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

NYSE PAR opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

