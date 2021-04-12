PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.
NYSE PAR opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 1.91. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $90.35.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.
