Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

PCRX opened at $68.25 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,289.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,306 shares of company stock worth $11,009,880. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $8,042,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $5,274,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,449,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.