Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MSCI by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,177,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $448.50 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $419.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.