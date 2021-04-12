Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,998 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,084,000 after buying an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 292,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL opened at $131.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.69, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.74.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.92.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

