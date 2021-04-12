Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,468 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $48.62 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

