Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 317.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,907 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 49,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 520,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SpartanNash by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SpartanNash by 485.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $698.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.68. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpartanNash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

