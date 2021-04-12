Oxen 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $372,580.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003197 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $103.05 million and approximately $372,580.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,956.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,145.10 or 0.03577728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.31 or 0.00409151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.54 or 0.01126702 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.78 or 0.00528346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $260.87 or 0.00435098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00370666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00032397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,764,302 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.