Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $47.37.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $419,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

