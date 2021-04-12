ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ORIX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:IX opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ORIX has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $91.38.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ORIX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in ORIX by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ORIX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 278,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIX by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

