Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Origin Bancorp from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Origin Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $42.77 on Thursday. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

